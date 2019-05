Guardiola glad Kompany ignored his calls not to shoot

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he was urging Vincent Kompany not to shoot as he lined up his brilliant winner against Leicester.

The City captain's long-range strike gave his side a 1-0 win, meaning they will retain their Premier League title if they beat Brighton on Sunday.

Belgian defender Kompany's goal was his first from outside the penalty area for City after 11 years with the club.

"I said, 'No shoot Vinnie, no shoot!'" said Guardiola.

Guardiola added that he plans to speak to Kompany about his future at the end of the season, with 33-year-old's contract set to expire.

"We are going to take a beer together and decide what is best, especially for the club," he said.