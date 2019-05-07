CHAPA DIMBA NA SAFARICOM PLAYERS OFF TO SPAIN

10-day Spanish training camp for young footballers

In Summary

• The players are headed to Catalonia Spain, for a ten-day training camp.

• The players were scouted from across the country during the regional finals.

Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Chege (in blazer at the back) with the Chapa Dimba All Stars female team during the teams unveil at Ligi Ndogo before the teams’ trip to Spain. With the team is Oliver Dodd, Laliga Representative in Kenya (white guy in glasses), Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa and Chapa Dimba Tournament Director, Chris Amimo (L)
Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Chege (in blazer at the back) with the Chapa Dimba All Stars female team during the teams unveil at Ligi Ndogo before the teams’ trip to Spain. With the team is Oliver Dodd, Laliga Representative in Kenya (white guy in glasses), Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa and Chapa Dimba Tournament Director, Chris Amimo (L)
Image: COURTESY

An All-Star team that will attend a training camp in Spain has been unveiled after the regional finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament.

The team that consists of 32 of the best players - 17 boys and 15 girls was unveiled at a ceremony held at Ligi Ndogo Grounds, Nairobi. The players were scouted from across the country during the eight regional finals.

The players are headed to Catalonia Spain, to meet La Liga coaches for a ten-day training camp.

Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Chege (in blazer) with the Chapa Dimba All Stars male team during the teams unveil at Ligi Ndogo before the teams’ trip to Spain. With the team is Oliver Dodd, Laliga Representative in Kenya.
Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Chege (in blazer) with the Chapa Dimba All Stars male team during the teams unveil at Ligi Ndogo before the teams’ trip to Spain. With the team is Oliver Dodd, Laliga Representative in Kenya.
Image: COURTESY

Steve Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Safaricom PLC said that the company believes in creating exceptional experiences for young people.

"We trust that travelling to another country, meeting people from around the world and learning through new challenges is a crucial part of developing Kenyan football. The experiences that these players will get are unique, different and unforgettable. We wish them the very best as they scale up their football careers,” added Steve

During their stay in Spain, the team will play against the local youth sides, watch a live match between Barcelona and Gatafe on 12th April at Camp Nou and have an opportunity to tour the cosmopolitan capital of Spain, Barcelona which is known for its art and architecture.

“I am so thrilled to be part of this life time experience. I always dreamed of seeing Lionel Messi live in action and never imagined it will one day come to pass. The skills I am set to acquire from the training camps will definitely boost my football prowess. The exposure and the thrill of being in a plane for all those hours are a dream come true,” said Jane Njeri, member of the All-Star team and a striker for Barcelona Ladies from Laikipia.

Two coaches will accompany the players - Pauline Awuor of Acakoro Ladies and Ted Amumala of Lugari Blue Saints. The two were selected through a draw conducted on 28th April at Gymkhana Grounds during the Nairobi regional finals. Upon their return from Spain, the players will rejoin their clubs and share learnings and experiences with their teammates as they prepare for the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom national finals set for Meru in June where the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with KES 1 million shillings in prize money.

The teams that will play in the national finals include; South B United and Acakoro Ladies from Nairobi, Berlin FC from Garissa, Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern region.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN ARUM
Football
07 May 2019 - 15:01

Most Popular

  1. 10-day Spanish training camp for young footballers
    6h ago Football

  2. I won't celebrate at Anfield - Luis Suarez
    11h ago Football

  3. Guardiola glad Kompany ignored his calls not to shoot
    12h ago Football

  4. Trump awards highest U.S. civilian honor to Tiger Woods
    13h ago Sports

  5. Ulinzi shoot to the top of the log and vows to keep pace
    16h ago Sports

Latest Videos