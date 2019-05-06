Arsenal focus now on Europa League - Emery

Arsenal's focus is now on the Europa League, says boss Unai Emery, after his lacklustre side's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were effectively ended by a draw with Brighton.

The Gunners are three points behind Tottenham in fourth with one game to play but would need an eight-goal swing, as well as results going their way, to overtake their rivals.

Barring that highly improbable scenario, Arsenal will need to win the Europa League to play in the Champions League next season and take a 3-1 advantage into their semi-final second-leg in Valencia on Thursday.

"We knew it was going to be difficult but our focus is now the Europa League," Emery, who won the competition three times in a row with Sevilla, told BBC Sport.

"We have the opportunity in the Europa League to do something important and we will try and do that."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal in front at Emirates Stadium with a ninth-minute penalty after Alireza Jahanbakhsh was judged to have fouled Nacho Monreal despite appearing to get the ball.

Aside from occasional bursts, Emery's side were shaky and sloppy, with Granit Xhaka committing an absurd foul on Solly March to concede a penalty that Glenn Murray converted on 61 minutes.