Bidco's Akhulia unfazed by Kisumu's form ahead of tomorrow's clash

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia is not worried of the sizzling form of National Super League leaders Kisumu All Stars ahead of their clash tomorrow at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Against the odds, Kisumu have risen to the apex of the log despite losing a number of their priced stars during the recently shut player transfer window and will be hoping to open a six-point gap when they visit Bidco.

Under the tutelage of former Kenyan international Francis Oduor, Kisumu have shown signs of sealing one out of the two promotion slots as they have 63 points from 30 matches and will be seeking to enrich their tally and cement their stay at the top.

However, Akhulia isn't afraid of their form as he believes his players are equally talented and will emerge victorious.

"We have prepared for the match just like any other and we have no reasons to worry of their form. My players know that we are not supposed to be where we are on the log and the only way we can move within the top four is by winning.We still have a chance of earning promotion and we have to fight in each and every match," said Akhulia.

Ushuru will be eyeing redemption when they face Talanta at Camp Toyoyo. The taxmen fell 2-0 to Bidco in their last match and thus dropped to third with 59 points and a win against Talanta will see them topple second placed Wazito who are not in action this weekend.

Similary Talanta who are sixth with 50 points will be seeking recovery after losing 2-0 to Nairobi Stima.Kangemi All Stars have their sights on escaping relegation when they face Thika United at the Thika Stadium.

Kangemi are second from last with 19 points while Thika are placed 15th with 29 points.Nairobi Stima will be gunning to rise to third when they face St Joseph Youth at the Karuturi grounds.

Stima saw off Talanta 2-0 in their last match to keep their promotion dream alive and a win this weekend will see them take their tally to 61 and move to third should Ushuru falter. St Joseph are ranked 14th with 32 points.