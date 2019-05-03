KCB coach Ouna infuriated as Gor recover from 3-0 down

Kenya Commercial Bank coach Frank Ouna directed his frustrations towards match officials after surrendering a 3-0 lead to settle for a three-all draw against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos yesterday.

Ouna took a swipe with the centre referee, Wilson Otieno, for denying them what appeared to be a legitimate penalty in the second half and upholding Gor’s second goal which he alleges to have been scored a minute past the added time.

The bankers had an electrifying start in the match and grabbed a 3-0 lead within the first 35 minutes of the match but Gor managed to pull back two by the halftime whistle before netting the equaliser at death to snatch a point.

KCB got their goals through Bolton Omwenga, who struck a brace with Kennedy Owino netting the third. Francis Mustafa, Haron Shakava and Samuel Onyango were on target for Gor.

The result appeared hard to take for the former Harambee Stars assistant coach.

“I am disappointed in two counts. One the centre referee allowed Gor’s second goal which by the time it was crossing the line it could have been halftime. He denied us a clear penalty in the second half which would have made the difference,” said Ouna. “I’m equally dismayed with my players for failing to hold onto the 3-0 lead. It’s painful to drop two crucial points while on the driving seat. We controlled the match in the early stages and we could have done better by the time Gor scored the equaliser.”

Gor coach Hassan Oktay too blasted his players for underrating KCB in the first half and squandering clear cut chances which saw him make double substitution in the half. Ugandans Hashim Sempala and Erisa Ssekisambu were replaced by Boniface Omondi and Dennis Oliech respectively.

“We had lapses in concentration during the first half as my players thought it was a training session. We had to make early changes as the rested duo did not impress me,” said Oktay. “Sempala was too defensive and never helped in attacking. I think Ssekisambu had a bad day in office. We wasted alot of chances as we could have won the match on a 7-3 margin. The match was one-sided in the final half and we could have won it easily.”

Oktay, however, expressed optimism of bouncing back to winning ways when they pitch camp in Kisumu for back-to-back matches against Western Stima and Chemelil Sugar.

The Cypriot counts on the return of the trio of Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma who have recovered from injuries.

“We have tough assignments in Kisumu and I am sure we will be back to our winning ways. The team will be boosted by the return of Juma, Kahata and Muguna, who have recovered and will help in my rotation policy.”

Elsewhere, Bandari redeemed themselves from back-to-back losses as they saw off Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Mbaraki Stadium. Prior to the match, the Dockers had lost 1-0 and 2-1 to Gor and AFC Leopards respectively but a 70th minute goal from Yema Muama saw them bag three important points.