Mumias Complex Stadium ready to host KPL matches, says Mugata

Mumias Sports Complex management have invited the Kenyan Premier League Safety and Security Committee to conduct a review on the banned venue to allow them host KPL matches again.

The facility was banned at the beginning of season 2018/2019 but stadium manager, Patrick Mugata remains optimistic that renovation works on the dressing rooms, draining system and the perimeter fence are now up to standard.

"It has been so tough but it was a blessing in disguise as it has forced us to carry out a major facelift that has also seen the major work being done on the playing surface which was thoroughly fumigated, thus no more anthills," said Mugata.

“We had our own problems and challenges but we have managed to address them one by one and we are back and ready to host any match both local and international. We urge the relevant authorities to come and give us a clean bill of health and enable us to begin hosting KPL matches,” said Mugata.

The Stadia Safety and Security team sent one of its members, Laban Jobita who inspected the facility early last week and was impressed with the work that has been carried out on the stadium.

Once the home to defunct Mumias Sugar FC, the facility was set up in late 1970s and has also hosted Kakamega Homeboyz, AFC Leopards, Vihiga United among others top sides.

The Complex hosted the 2009 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup. It is currently home to Wadadia and Vihiga Queens, who play in the Football Kenya Federation Women' Premier League matches.