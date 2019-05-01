Sofapaka out to make amends as Sofapaka prepare to face relegation-threatened Rangers

Sofapaka coach John Baraza is delighted with the availability of his red-hot striker Umaru Kasumba as he prepares to face relegation-threatened Posta Rangers today at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Kasumba limped off with a heavily bandaged thigh in their last weekend match against Mathare United at the same venue but has been confirmed fit for the match as they seek to slice Gor Mahia’s lead to six points.

The Ugandan forward has been in a class of his own this season, netting 14 goals and Baraza has termed his availability as a huge relief as far as winning the match convincingly is concerned.

The former Kenyan international is equally elated that the defensive errors committed that saw them throw away their lead twice before tying with Mathare United, have been rectified and will leave nothing to chance in their pursuit to catch up with K’Ogalo.

“Kasumba passed the fitness test yesterday and will be available for selection today. It’s a huge relief for us to have fit-again Kasumba as his services up front have won us matches. We will look up to him and his fellow hit men to deliver the three points. We made defensive blunders against Mathare but we have rectified the situation and we will be looking to get the three points and at least inch closer to Gor,” he noted. Rangers are ranked 15th with 25 points,

At Bukhungu Stadium, 11-time champions Tusker will be out to redeem themselves from a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of Gor when they face Kakamega Homeboyz.

Tusker have blown hot and cold this season and will be hoping to win today’s duel and move to fifth on the log. The Brewers lost the first leg 1-0 to Homeboyz who are fourth and will, at the same time, seek to avenge the loss.

AFC Leopards will be buoyed by the financial boost from Senate speaker Ken Lusaka when they face Nzoia Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium. Leopards have regained their winning touch under Rwandese coach Andre Casa Mbungo and a win today will see them scale two places high to eighth with 37 points.

Kariobangi Sharks take on Chemelil Sugar at the Chemelil Sports Complex with the sole aim of halting their nine-match winless run while Mathare United will hope to capitalise on Zoo Kericho’s poor run to take their tally to 43. Sony Sugar will accost Vihiga United at Awendo Stadium while a troubled Mt Kenya United will be looking to register back-to-back wins when they confront Western Stima in Machakos.