New dawn for national U-15 team as FKF enters deal with Wadi Degla

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa is optimistic that the national U-15 football team will be a force to reckon with when they will represent country in the 2021 Under-17 World Cup qualifiers.

The team, which was constituted two years ago as the national U-13 team, has been exposed to high profile tournaments and coaching, and Mwendwa is confident they will punch above their weights in their quest to make it to the global U-17 tournament.

Yesterday, the youngsters who are under the tutelage of David Ouma and former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Jeremy Onyango were handed a boost as the federation signed a three-year-long deal with Runda-based Wadi Degla Clubs where they will access the sporting facilities of the club. The team will train on the modern artificial playing surface and other recreational services offered at the club.

Mwendwa, who was flanked by the federation’s chief executive officer, Robert Muthomi and FKF Youth committee chairman Chris Amimo, said the team will participate in the inaugural Cecafa U-15 tournament set for August in Eritrea.

He said: “We are glad Wadi Degla allowed us to partner with them to enable these kids to access their facilities for the next three years and we hope we will extend the contract. The 24- member team was formed two years ago from the 17, 000 kids who underwent trials and have been together for the period,” he said, adding: “From the Cecafa AGM held recently we resolved to introduce the U-15 tournament and the team will take part in the first edition slated for August in Eritrea.”

Wadi Degla’s Executive Director Hassan Arrousy said they are also mulling to partner with Tennis Kenya. He said: “It’s good for us to partner with football for a start and we are also looking forward to co-operating with KT. We have discussed with the federation’s president but meanwhile, we hope the football kids will be nurtured here and will help grow their talents.”