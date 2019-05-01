Green Sharks welcome Sailors today after Premier League break

Four matches will be on the card this week, according to the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) fixtures released yesterday

Green Sharks are eyeing their third win of the season as they welcome Sailors at City Park today at 5 pm.

Last time out, Green sharks overcame Parklands 2-1 victory while Sailors were forced to settle for 2-2 all draw with Sikh Union.

Green Sharks captain Vincent Osiche, who has three league goals so far, is hoping to continue the fine form that saw him win the top scorer’s award in the recently concluded invitational tournament in Uganda, where he bagged a total of seven goals.

In Kakamega, second-placed Western Jaguars hope to maintain their unbeaten run when they square it out with a wounded Police team on Saturday at 3 pm.

The law enforcers have one point and were unlucky not to have salvaged at least point against Butali Warriors in their last match. This time the 2017/2018 champions will be seeking to write their wrongs as they search for their first win of the season.

They are placed 9th on the log after two games. The second match of the day will pit Parklands against Sikh Union at City Park at 6 pm kick off. Parklands lost 2-1 to Greensharks in their last match and will be seeking to turn tables on the struggling Sikhs.

On Sunday, defending champions Butali Warriors take on Strathmore University’s Gladiators and a win for sugar millers will be their third in a row. Last season, Butali won both legs with a record eight goals. An uphill task awaits Meshack Senge’s coached students as they seek to pull an upset.

The varsity side has managed only a point in their last four matches and sits bottom of the table. Evergreen striker Amos Barkibir, who haunted his former side Police last time out alongside compatriot Moses Ademba, have to be kept at bay if Strathmore are to pull a positive result. JKUAT face Kenyatta University ion an all varsity affair in the only women Premier League at City Park this weekend.