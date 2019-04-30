Green Commandos in need of funds as they fight relegation

National Super League outfit Kakamega Green Commandos are contemplating pulling out of the second tier league next season.

Green Commandos' head coach said they are banking on Kakamega County and well-wishers for their survival come next season.

He said it will be a big blow not to the Kakamega County football fraternity if the team is not saved from collapse.

“This is an opportunity that should not be wasted because it is a platform on which our talented youngsters get the much-needed exposure and experience before advancing to the big stage," he added. “The current state of the team is wanting and the players feel neglected despite flying the County's flag high.

" We have no allowances for players and we have always struggled to raise funds for transport and accommodation among other needs during our home and away matches,” Nyabinge revealed.

The former Kisumu Palos coach also said going by the huge budget of taking part in national super league the school and few alumni alone cannot manage to support and sustain the team fully hence need for the support from well-wishers and corporate companies from Kakamega town and beyond.

“We, therefore, call for the support from each stakeholder to come to the rescue of the team. We have a few individuals I can single out for praise for having stood with us,” he added.

Commandos have nine matches to play and are currently facing relegation threat as they occupy the second last spot on the log with 18 points from 28 matches.