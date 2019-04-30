Bale didn’t get on team coach after defeat to Vallecano

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale didn’t get on the team coach with the rest of the squad following the defeat away to Rayo Vallecano, according to reports in Spain.

Zinedine Zidane’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat against the La Liga relegation candidates on Sunday night.

As reported by Marca, the Real squad returned to their training ground, but Bale was given permission to go directly from the stadium to Barajas airport, where he boarded a private plane.

According to those reports, Bale was the only member of the Real squad that didn’t travel back with the squad.

The 29-year-old played the whole game at the Estadio de Vallecas but endured a difficult night. After the game, Zidane told reporters: “I do not know if he’s focused on Madrid.”

Bale has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. The Wales international’s current contract at the Bernabeu runs until the summer of 2022, but he could well depart this summer.

Real slumped to a humiliating 10th Liga defeat of the season at Rayo Vallecano, who began the weekend bottom of the standings.

The only goal came when Rayo’s Adri Embarba sent goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois the wrong way with a penalty midway through the first half, giving Rayo a deserved lead after an ambitious start in front of a typically raucous home crowd.

The spot kick, given for a foul by Jesus Vallejo on Javi Guerra, was awarded following a VAR review after the referee had waved play on and Bale had narrowly failed to score as Madrid counter-attacked.

Real later had a goal from Mariano ruled out for a clear offside, one of the rare occasions in the game in which Zidane’s side troubled the hosts, who looked far likelier to score again than concede a goal to Madrid’s toothless attack.

Madrid are third in the standings on 65 points after 35 games, nine behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and 18 adrift of champions Barcelona, and look destined to finish third for the second season in a row.

Rayo moved above SD Huesca to 19th on 31 points and are still six away from escaping the relegation zone, but their supporters showed they believe they can still avoid the drop, chanting “Yes we can” when the final whistle blew.