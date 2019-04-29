BAK elections on

BAK council resolves to hold long-awaited elections on May 28

The polls date was proposed by Nairobi Secretary Musa Benjamin and seconded by Kisumu secretary Anthony Ombok

• This follows a November 6, 2018, Sports Dispute Tribunal ruling which declared all meetings held after the expiry of the association’s May 2017 mandate null and void.

Wellington Busili (L) and James Muhu exchange blows in Super heavyweight during the Kenya Open at Charter Hall

Sixteen County Associations including Kenya Police and Busia have passed a resolution to hold the long-awaited Boxing Association of Kenya elections at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on May 28.

This follows a November 6, 2018, Sports Dispute Tribunal ruling which declared all meetings held after the expiry of the association’s May 2017 mandate null and void. The ruling also dismissed the earlier planned November 2018 polls and ordered BAK to hold its elections within 60 days.

In the landmark ruling, Mombasa sought legal redress against BAK last year on grounds of discrimination which later informed the Tribunal’s ruling.

The counties which were represented at the Serena Council were Nairobi, Nakuru, Siaya, Busia, Kenya Police, Kwale, Kilifi, Vihiga, Kakamega, Muranga, Laikipia, Meru, Mombasa, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu and Kiambu. Skipping the Council without apology were Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Prisons and Nyeri.

The polls date was proposed by Nairobi Secretary Musa  Benjamin and seconded by Kisumu secretary Anthony Ombok aka Jamal. BAK Interim secretary Isaac Mbote said the council was convened in accordance with the Tribunal ruling.

“Following the ruling of the Tribunal on November 6, the court ordered that BAK Executive call for an SGM to plan for the election. It’s in line with the court order that BAK Exco convened the meeting,” said Mbote. He added that IEBC will precise over the election which will be held at 10 am on May 28. Mbote added that they will invite observers including NOCK and Registrar of Sports to witness the exercise.

 

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Football
29 April 2019 - 05:00

