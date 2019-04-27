Wazito coach attributes win over Stima to newly introduced tactics

Wazito coach Fred Ambani is elated that the attacking tact introduced a couple of weeks ago is paying dividends as the promotion-chasing outfit saw off Coast Stima 4-2 yesterday at Camp Toyoyo to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings.

Wazito had whitewashed Kisumu All-Stars 4-0 prior to their match before the win was overturned by the federation after they were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player but recovered from the setback in a style to move three points clear at the top.

It is the high scoring form in the two matches which prompts Ambani to reckon that his players have fully adapted to the tact and is looking forward to registering more convincing wins from the remaining nine league matches.

“I am glad we are now winning matches in a convincing way. It’s a new tact we introduced a couple of weeks ago and I am happy the boys have adapted quickly and it’s paying dividends. We have scored eight goals from our last two matches which shows that the players have settled into it. We are looking forward to winning our remaining matches in a more convincing way. We can not afford to blink in the remaining nine matches as we never know how our closest challengers will perform.”

His Stima counterpart Swaleh Kinero blamed the loss on the absence of his five senior players who according to him missed the match thanks to injuries.

“We missed five players today due to injuries which forced us to make changes to our starting team. Our attack line was the most hit as we played today without natural strikers which made it more difficult for us. We lost fairly to a team which was better organised and took their chances well.”

Former Mumbi Nationale winger Joe Waithira led Wazito’s onslaught as he helped himself to the scoring sheet twice before Paul Acquah and Musa Masika netted a goal each. Hamisi Abudu and Mohammed Kassim were on target for the coastal side.