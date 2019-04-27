United bosses in crisis talks after club loses seven of their last nine games

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward held crisis talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan at the club’s training ground on Thursday.

Woodward called the lunchtime meeting at Carrington to discuss United’s deepening problems after a seventh defeat in nine games in the derby against Manchester City left Solskjaer’s side in danger of missing out on the top four.

United are alarmed that their line-up to face City — and particularly Solskjaer’s decision to recall Matteo Darmian in a back-five — was leaked well before kick-off at Old Trafford, even though it was meant to be a secret.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports indicated that United were preparing for the game at their old training ground The Cliff as Solskjaer tried to motivate his players. So many photographers turned up that the session was cut short to keep United’s plans under wraps.

A comprehensive 2-0 derby defeat demonstrated the gulf between the two clubs and left United three points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who visit Old Trafford tomorrow. Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan were called in for a meeting by Woodward

Paul Pogba is believed to have given a speech in the dressing room beforehand, similar to the pep talk he delivered to his France team-mates before the World Cup final last summer, but it had little effect as United were outplayed by their neighbours.

The club’s worst run of results for 57 years has emphasised the need for a major overhaul of the squad this summer. Speculation has intensified in Spain this week that Pogba has set his heart on a move to Real Madrid and told team-mates that he wants to go. United insist Pogba, who has two years left on his contract, is not for sale. Yet the belief is that a deal can be done with Madrid ready to use Gareth Bale as bait.

David de Gea’s future is also up in the air after his poor form continued against City. De Gea was said to be close to tears after the game and only slightly better at Carrington on Thursday. United maintain they are prepared to let contract talks with the Spaniard continue into next season, even though he could leave for nothing in a year’s time, but the club may choose to reconsider that position this summer amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Romelu Lukaku is another big name who could be sacrificed after he was again left out of the starting line-up on Wednesday. The Belgium striker admitted earlier this week that it would be ‘a dream’ to play in Italy, and his agent Federico Pastorello is believed to be touting him to some of the top clubs in Serie A.

However, United would want to recoup the £75m they paid for Lukaku two years ago, and his £250,000-a-week wages may also be a stumbling block. Personal terms would also be an obstacle in offloading Alexis Sanchez who has played just 17 minutes in the past month due to injury. Sanchez has done little to justify his £500,000-a-week salary with United ready to cut their losses. Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia and Darmian are expected to leave next month.