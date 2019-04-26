Mt Kenya could dish our more points if patron doesn't come to their rescue

Mount Kenya United chairman Bernard Mosomi is afraid that the club is likely to dish more walkovers in the coming matches if the club owner Francis Mureithi fails to intervene financially.

The outfit yesterday gifted Gor Mahia three points and two goals after failing to show up for their SportPesa Premier League match earlier slated for Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos and Mosomi is nervous that the players will give the remaining matches a wide berth.

The dry coffers at the club have seen players go for five months without pay and yesterday they made their pieces of mind known to their employer as they failed to honour their match.

Mosomi fears that the trend will be carried in the next matches as the players have threatened not to don the club’s colours until their dues are cleared.

“I fear we will give more walkovers in the subsequent matches as our players have vowed not to play until they are paid.

“We can’t fault them for they have gone for five to six months without pay and their life is increasingly becoming unbearable to them.

“If the club owner does not pop up with a solution, then we will give free points and goals to our opponents.

“I haven’t heard from him for quite some time and I will be seeking an audience with him to address this issue. We began the season well as far as finances are concerned and the patron Hon Moses Kuria was present in our first two matches. Unfortunately, we lost and we have never seen him again.”

Similarly, the club’s coach Melis Medo is hopeful that the walkover dished yesterday will prompt Mureithi to swing into action and clear the players' salaries.

“I hoped this will make him swing into action and pay the players for they are suffering. We would have dished walkovers before but we urged the players to soldier on.

Unfortunately yesterday it proved hard to convince them anymore. It’s their right to be paid and I hope they will receive their money so that we can resume training as usual and honour our matches. Personally, I am in limbo for I do not know who to talk to but I hope Francis will bail us.”

Meanwhile, Kenya Premier League chief executive officer Jack Oguda expects the club to table their reasons for giving Gor Mahia a walkover. He said should they give two more walkovers, then they will be axed to the National Super League. “We expect them to write to us and explain why they did not attend the match. Should they fail to honour two more matches then they will automatically be relegated to the second tier. We will have an Annual General Meeting next month and such incidences will be discussed at length for us to seal any loophole for such occurrences in future.”

Gor Mahia now sit at the apex of the log with 52 points—four ahead of second-placed Sofapaka and have two matches in hand. Mt Kenya on the other hand, sit at the bottom with 15 points.