FC Talanta coach not giving up yet despite drifting to sixth

With ten National Super League matches remaining in the ongoing 2019 season, FC Talanta coach Abdalla Juma still habours a dream of securing automatic promotion to the Kenya Premier League despite drifting to sixth.

Talanta have garnered 47 points—10 behind league leaders Kisumu All-Stars and Juma has revealed of his target of 25 points out of a possible 30 which he believes will be enough to earn his side a place in the top flight.

Today the club will be looking to slice the gap between them and Kisumu to seven when they take on Administration Police at Camp Toyoyo and Juma has called upon his players to focus on the three points.

“We have hopes of promotion and we have set a target of 25 points from our remaining ten matches. We have discussed with the players and we have resolved to take each match at a time with the aim of achieving our target. I am sure we will get promoted or finish third and still earn promotion from the playoff. I know the teams ahead of us will falter. Today, we take on AP and we have to approach the match with the seriousness it deserves and start our plan for remaining matches on a winning note.”

In other matches lined up for the day, Wazito will be gunning to regain the top spot when they host Coast Stima at Camp Toyoyo.

Wazito bitterly paid the price of fielding an ineligible player in their last match against Kisumu All-Stars as the federation overturned their 4-0 win in favour of Kisumu.

Kisumu lodged a complaint to the federation after Wazito fielded Teddy Osok, who according to the records, had accumulated five yellow cards prior to the match. Kisumu were later awarded the three points and two goals to scale up to the apex of the log. Shabana will be seeking to redeem themselves from a 2-0 loss to Bidco United when they host Kisumu All-Stars at Gusii Stadium.