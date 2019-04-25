Oktay lauds Fifa ref for handling Bandari game well

In a rare gesture from coaches who ply their trade in the SportPesa Premier League, Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has showered Fifa accredited referee Davies Omweno with praises for manning their game against Bandari in a professional manner.

Coming into the match with unanswered questions following a controversial penalty awarded against them when they played Ulinzi Stars on Sunday, Oktay termed Omweno’s calls as spot on and manned the game to the satisfaction of either side.

Since making his way to the local scene, Oktay has not shied away from castigating officials who depict open bias in their matches and has been on record urging the relevant bodies to swing into action and blacklist incompetent whistleblowers.

However, the Cypriot was left impressed by Omweno’s performance against Bandari where he observed that he was in a class of his own and handled the match in manner he has not witnessed before in the SportPesa Premier League.

“I laud the referee who oversaw our match against Bandari on Tuesday for he is in a class of his own.

“He handled the match well and his calls were spot on and controlled the match in a professional way and was well positioned at all times.

“Since I came here I have complained about levels of officiating both in the league and continental matches but on Tuesday, I felt the difference,” said Gor coach.

Oktay further slammed the referees who manned their league matches against Ulinzi Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz to step up their officiating.

“ A number of referees should improve on their job. We were on the receiving end of poor officiating against Homeboyz and Ulinzi and ended up dropping points. I would recommend them to emulate Omweno for he is a cut above them.”