KCA University coach determined to survive relegation threat

Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University coach Charles “Ghost” Goro is convinced his team will survive the Premier League despite a poor start.

The students have lost six of their seven matches including back-to-back ties against Emyba and Thunder over the weekend.

Goro said he is targeting at least three wins in the first leg. This, he said will be enough motivation to go full throttle when the second leg gets underway.

“We are working hard to reverse the situation and I am sure by the end of the first leg, we will pick up some vital wins.” He said. “Last year, we were in a similar situation and we did well to survive and make the playoffs. We will respond,” He added.

Goro said his biggest headache remains at the backcourt, where he has only one big man to call upon. The other two are rookies. The tactician is working with new boys Kevin Oduor and John Ooko to fill the void and the response is promising.