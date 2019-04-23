Mt Kenya coach insists they will survive despite another loss

Struggling Mt Kenya United coach Melis Medo still has hopes of surviving the axe despite losing 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium yesterday to narrow their chances of staying up.

United, who are rock bottom of the SportPesa Premier League with 15 points are staring at the danger of dropping to the National Super League but Medo remains confident his side will pull suprises in their remaining matches and finish above the red line.

As the current season approaches it’s homestretch, Medo reckons that his charges will leave nothing to chance as they are aware that their top flight status is at stake and will only keep it should they record back-to-back wins from the remaining nine league matches.

“There is still light at the end of the tunnel despite losing to Homeboyz.We still have a good number of matches to go and I think we will fight for our survival.We still have challenges but I know my boys will give a good account of themselves from the remaining matches and finish in a safe rank,” said Medo.

The United States-born Egyptian blamed yesterday loss to poor officiating, where he claimed that the centre referee for dened them a clear goal and upheld Homeboyz’, which he said should have been ruled out for offside.

Coming into the match riding on the confidence drawn from their 4-2 victory over Chemelil Sugar in their last match, United managed to hold the on-form Homeboyz but conceded in the 29th minute, a goal which proved the difference at the end of the match.

“We really played well but the referee denied us a clear goal. Very unfortunate. He upheld theirs which should not have stood as the scorer was offside. It’s sad that we lost a match we should not have.”

Depsite the loss, Medo lauded his defence for their good display in the last two matches and vowed to fix his striking department in line with their survival quest.

“I am happy the defence has stepped up it’s play of late and we are not conceding like we used to a couple of days back. I have now to work on striking and I know my forwards will regain their scoring touch. I know two of my strikers will get the job done for they are talented and good enough, only that I have to do a little bit of sharpening during training,” he concluded.

The win catapulted Homeboyz to fourth with 41 points.