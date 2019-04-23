Kimanzi blasts Vihiga for time wasting

Shortly after leading his Mathare United to a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Vihiga United, Slum Boys' coach Francis Kimanzi has blasted their hosts for time-wasting 'which should not be entertained in the modern football'.

Kimanzi revealed that fans throngs stadiums to be entertained with free-flowing action but some teams go into the matches with the sole purpose of defending and play counter attacks and once they score, they resort to time-wasting tactics, interrupting the flow of the game.

''Our philosophy is to build our game from the back, midfield and then the final third. It's through this kind of organisation that our players can go places," said Kimanzi.

''As coaches, we need to help these players understand how to play good football and aim for bigger and better things. It's a disgrace to see that football is losing its core object of uniting our people with many coming in with hatred in their minds,'' stated Kimanzi.

He added that Mathare are still in the title race despite being 10 points adrift of leaders Sofapaka.

During a tense clash, Lawrence Luvanda and Denis Wafula gave Vihiga a 2-0 lead before a late rally saw the visitors share the spoils through youthful defender Johnstone Omurwa and Cliff Nyakeya.

The result left Vihiga tactician, Sammy OKoth, an unhappy man as he warned his charges against making similar 'silly' mistakes, which are putting the team in unwanted situations as they seek to fed off the relegation threat hanging on their shoulders.

The former Zoo Kerich coach stated that Vihiga has good players who are equal to the task but they only need to be disciplined in defence.

''This is one of the matches where we should have easily picked all the points, but lack of concentration coupled with poor defending has really cost us," said Okoth.

"However, together with my staff, we will assess the situation and plan how we can fix it before things get worse. Our fans should be patient as we try to introduce a few new things in the team.