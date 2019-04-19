Neuer hopeful of playing again this season

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is hopeful he can play the final two league games of the Bundesliga season despite tearing calf muscle fibre in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf.

“It’s tough to say when I’ll be back in net. I think Leipzig is a realistic goal,” he said, referring to the game at home to RB Leipzig on May 11, their penultimate fixture of the season.

“Luckily it wasn’t my foot but the calf. I was out for over a year because of my metatarsal and I’d actually expected a muscle injury much earlier.”

The Bavarians, hunting a record-extending seventh consecutive league title, lead the Bundesliga with 67 points, one ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Sven Ulreich will deputise in Neuer’s absence. “He’s had great games and shown good performances. I think he’s ready, so I’m not at all worried,” said Neuer.