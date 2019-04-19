Broke K'ogalo handed Sh1.5m fine by Caf over misconduct

Confederations of African Football have slapped Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia with an Sh1.5 million fine for two incidences of unsporting behaviour by their fans during CAF matches at the Moi International Sports Complex (MISC), Kasarani.

K'Ogalo will part with Sh500,000 after their fans threw bottles on the pitch during their game against NA Hussein Dey of Algeria and Sh 1 million for pitch invasion during the match against Petro Atletico. Both incidents occurred during the 2018/2019 Confederations Cup group stage matches at the same venue.

This is the second time Gor Mahia have been fined by the Africa football governing body, having previously paid Sh 1 million owing to similar behaviours by of two of their players—captain Harun Shakava and his fellow centre back Joash Onyango during a 2-0 loss away to Lobi Stars away in Nigeria.

Gor’s fairy tale was brought to a halt with 5-1 away loss to Moroccan domestic champions RS Berkane in the quarterfinals, for a 7-1 aggregate score in a trip marred by confusion. In the latest trip, Gor players travelled in two batches, with the second arriving one hour to kick off.

“It is very unfortunate that we get fined again due to fan trouble even after beefing up security, and ensuring a conducive football environment in the stadium,” said the Gor CEO Lodvick Aduda.

"Fans will always celebrate in whichever way they deem good worldwide, but sometimes go overboard by invading the pitch which is against the law, " he noted.

Aduda revealed that they are likely to face further sanctions after both teams missed the official training in the quarterfinals and press conference against RS Berkane—24 hours before kickoff in Nairobi due to the Expo at Kasarani.

The cash, he said will be chopped from their Caf earnings which they expect 30 days after the competition's finals set for May 26th 2019. Caf will also slash the TV coverage and annual subscription from the deficit. Aduda also intimated that SportPesa doesn’t cater for any expenses in the Caf competitions and the government only pays for their air tickets.

"Accommodation and other logistics are catered for by the club. We got 13,750,000 from the possible 27 million for reaching the group stage, but remember we catered for air tickets, visas and accommodation for Caf match officials and FKF head of the delegation. This makes it very expensive and stretches our slim budget further," he noted.

“We expect to get Sh8million after reaching the quarters, but the cash will be paid in June and could be slashed further due to the pending issues,” said Gor treasurer Sally Bolo.

The record 17-time KPL champions, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, shifts their focus on defending their league title, after bowing out of the FKF Shield to Bandari last week. Ahead of their match against Kakamega Homboyz on today at Bukhungu, Gor are second on the log with 44 points—one behind Bandari who have played four more games.