‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ claim top spot despite stalemate as Leopards win

In a topsy-turvy season, Sofapaka once again claimed the top spot in the league despite a 1-1 stalemate against Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) tie played yesterday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sharks led for a majority of the game through George Abege’s 30th-minute strike but they were denied the win with Umaru Kasumba securing the point with an 88th-minute header.

The point earned lifted Sofapaka to the league summit, where they now tie on 45 points with Bandari but with a better goal difference while Sharks, whose win-less run stretches now to seven games, remain in 9th place with 31 points.

“We created good enough chances to win the game but we did not take them. But a point against a strong team like Sharks is not to be frowned upon. We are on top of the league and that is what matters for now,” said Sofapaka coach John Baraza.

Earlier, AFC Leopards moved to 10th place on the log after claiming a 3-1 win over Posta Rangers in their encounter yesterday. Goals from Brian Marita, Robinson Kamura and Whyvonne Isuza cancelled out Rangers’ early opener to help claim Leopards’ eighth win of the season and keep their unbeaten strike going, now six games without defeat.

At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Tusker were held to a barren draw by Sony Sugar. The result saw the brewers climb a place up to sixth with 38 points —seven behind leaders Sofapaka. The status quo remained for Sony, who kept their seventh place despite gaining a point.

Meanwhile, Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri has promised to pay affiliation fees for all clubs which feature in various leagues in his constituency. Obiri said settling affiliation fee is one of the main challenges facing the clubs which participate in the district and provincial leagues.

Obiri, who was accompanied by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member Joseph Andere and Nyanza South officials spoke on Thursday at Nyachogochogo Secondary School, where he donated full uniforms and three balls each to eight teams from the constituency. He said through the National Government CDF kitty, he will ensure that playing fields in the constituency have goal posts and nets.

He faulted the Kisii County Government for failing to secure and develop stadiums in the county. The MP said he is keen to revive sports in the constituency by establishing talent centres. He noted with concern the standards of the dwindling sport in the area and vowed to reverse the trend.

He said he will put emphasis on football, athletics, rugby and volleyball. “This is just a beginning. I’m planning to invest heavily in sports. This area has an abundant talent which has not been exposed and developed.

Sports is not being given the necessary attention despite being the next big thing,” said Obiri. Andere challenged county governments to rehabilitate playing fields in the region and decried the declining number of referees from Nyanza region.