Zidane admits not even Hazard can fill the void left by Ronaldo at Real

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has conceded that it will be nigh on impossible to find a suitable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman has identified Chelsea’s Eden Hazard as his No 1 target for the summer window but doesn’t believe even the Belgian star can fill the void Ronaldo left when he joined Juventus last year.

Ronaldo’s exit has had a significant impact on Madrid with the Spanish giants 13 points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga and set to end the season trophyless.

They also could only manage a draw with Leganes on Monday night and have been over-reliant on Karim Benzema this season, who has scored their last five goals. Gareth Bale was supposed to be the heir to Ronaldo’s throne but has endured a disappointing season, scoring just 14 times.

The club’s chiefs have ran out of patience and are prepared throw money at the problem with Zidane already drawing up his contingency plans for a summer revamp.

Madrid have made it no secret that Hazard is the man they want and they are growing increasingly confident he will join them and add the attacking spark their team have been deprived of since losing Ronaldo.

It is understood that Madrid have not been put off by Chelsea’s £100million price tag and are ready to submit an offer for the forward. Reports in Spain have even suggested they have started house-hunting for the Belgium international in the posh district of Pozuelo.