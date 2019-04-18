Vihiga United receive donation from Nairobi Sports House

Vihiga United players have been urged to put their best foot forward as they seek to stave off relegation with the Kenyan Premier League campaign past its half-way stage.

While receiving new playing kit and other items worth thousands of shillings donated by the Nairobi Sports House at the teams training ground in Kidundu, Vihiga County, club’s chairman Kahi Indimuli said it's only by giving their best and posting good results that the club can attract more support from well-wishers.

“The management team and our sponsor Vihiga County Government are doing everything possible to ensure everything moves and works better for the future of the team. Whatever you are going through now will soon come to an end,” he noted.

“As a team, you have remained the greatest ambassadors for the county and the entire region. We can’t, therefore, allow this opportunity to slip through our fingers. Let us stay united and do what we can to ensure the team maintain their position in the top tier. Every player’s dreams of playing at the top level so that they can gain good experience,” he reiterated.

Indimuli, who is also the principal of Machakos High School, thanked Nairobi Sports House for the good gesture and urged other well-wishers and corporate bodies to come out and support the team as one way of motivating the players.

Vihiga United captain Patrick Okullo thanked Indimuli and the Nairobi Sports House for the timely donation which he said will highly motivate the players. He said as players, they will reciprocate by posting good results.

Okulo attributed their recent dismal show against Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar to injuries and hard luck.