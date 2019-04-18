Sofapaka coach Baraza remains upbeat of overhauling K’Ogalo

Already on a similar number of points with defending champions Gor Mahia albeit having played four games more, Sofapaka head coach John Baraza remains upbeat of his team’s chances of overhauling K’Ogalo and winning the coveted SportPesa Premier League Trophy.

The former ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ and Harambee Stars’ striker insists his charges have what it takes to be crowned champions. This comes in the wake of a good run of results that saw the ‘Children of God’ bag twenty points from a possible 24 since the turn of March—a run that has enabled the team to climb to the second spot.

“You can see it in training that the hunger is there. The self-drive is evident and this award gives them extra motivation as a team and on an individual basis,” said a jovial Baraza, adding that their ambition is to win the league since the players have cast their eyes on the international stage next season.

“My players have been motivated by Gor Mahia who have represented Kenya in the Confederations Cup tournaments. They are focused to win the league so that they can represent the country next season. We will have to fight till the end of the season.”

It will be interesting to see how the results will turn out in the next couple of fixtures with the tactician admitting that every game is tough and the outcome is always difficult to predict.

“Every team wants to collect maximum points but in football, there are three outcomes— a win, draw and a loss. We are out to reap maximum points in our remaining fixtures.” Sofapaka can claim top spot should they emerge victorious when they host Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos this afternoon.