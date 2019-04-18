La Liga giants Sevilla to tour Dar es Salaam

La liga side Sevilla FC will tour East Africa next month, to take part in a post-season game in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

The Spanish side who have one La Liga title, and five Copa del rey championships, will play the winner between rivals Simba SC and Yanga SC on the May 23 at the Dare es Salaam national stadium .

The match is part of the La Liga World Challenge friendly powered by SportPesa which sponsors the Tanzanian giants.

'As a global competition, La Liga must be close to its fans. It's a great opportunity for everyone that our Tanzanian fans can see a great club in Sevilla FC up close,' says Óscar Mayo, Director of La Liga's International Development

Seville who are fourth in the La Liga standings, are also the record winners of the UEFA Europa League with titles. They become the first Spanish top flight side to visit East Africa, one year after Atletico Madrid ’s planned trip to Kenya aborted due to lack of ready stadia.

La liga, who have a contract with the Kenyan Premier League , and FKF alongside other different African federations to improve football, opted to take the ”Los Indios” to Nigeria where they faced the Super Eagles in a friendly.

SportPesa global also confirmed that Everton will visit Kenya in their pre- season , in a yet to be confirmed date to face SportPesa Cup champions Kariobangi Sharks , while Arsenal will face South African side Cape town FC in a pre -season friendly match.