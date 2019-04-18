La Liga giants Sevilla to tour Dar es Salaam

In Summary

•The Spanish side  will tour East Africa next month,  to take part in a post-season game in Dar es Salaam, against either Simba or Yanga SC.

•They become the first Spanish top flight side to visit East Africa, one year after Atletico Madrid ’s planned trip to Kenya  aborted due to lack of ready stadia.

Sevilla players celebrate after scoring in a La liga match
Sevilla players celebrate after scoring in a La liga match
Image: COURTESY

La liga side Sevilla FC will tour East Africa next month,  to take part in a post-season game in Dar es  Salam, Tanzania.

 The  Spanish side who have one  La Liga title, and five  Copa del rey championships, will play the winner between rivals  Simba SC  and Yanga SC  on the May  23  at the Dare es Salaam national stadium .

The match is part of  the  La Liga World Challenge friendly powered by SportPesa which  sponsors the Tanzanian giants.

'As a global competition, La Liga must be close to its fans. It's a great opportunity for everyone that our Tanzanian fans can see a great club in Sevilla FC up close,' says  Óscar Mayo, Director of La Liga's International Development

Seville  who are fourth in the La Liga standings, are also the record  winners of the UEFA Europa League with titles. They become the first Spanish top flight side to visit East Africa, one year after Atletico Madrid ’s planned trip to Kenya aborted due to lack of ready stadia.

La liga, who have a contract with the Kenyan Premier League , and  FKF alongside other different African  federations  to improve football, opted  to take  the ”Los Indios” to Nigeria where they faced the Super Eagles in a friendly. 

 SportPesa  global  also  confirmed that Everton will visit Kenya in their pre- season , in a yet to be confirmed date  to face SportPesa Cup champions Kariobangi Sharks , while  Arsenal   will face South African  side  Cape town FC in a pre -season  friendly match.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE AJWALA Sports Reporter
Football
18 April 2019 - 20:39

Most Popular

  1. La Liga giants Sevilla to tour Dar es Salaam
    2h ago Football

  2. Spurs silence doubters on a night not to be forgotten
    14h ago Sports

  3. All-Stars Kisumu target to win six of the remaining 12 ...
    15h ago Sports

  4. Lugonzo to miss London and Paris Sevens tournaments
    18h ago Sports

  5. Kenya seeks technical assistance ahead of Junior World ...
    18h ago Sports

Latest Videos