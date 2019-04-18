Bandari move top of the log after drowning KCB

Bandari moved to the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings after seeing off free-falling KCB yesterday, thanks to a goal in each half from Yemi Mwana that gave them a 2-1 victory.

Though they have played four more games, the win over the bankers—their fourth in a row—moved them a point clear of defending champions Gor Mahia and Sofapaka both of whom have 44 points with Batoto Ba Mungu facing a tough test to their championship credentials when they host Kariobangi Sharks today.

The three points were not the end of the good news for Bandari who welcomed back burly striker Wycliffe Ochomo after nearly three months out with an injury. The presence of the dockers at the top of the standings will leave Mathare United wondering what could have been for their aspirations had they been more consistent.

Yesterday, the Slum Boys ended a run of four matches without victory by beating Nzoia Sugar 3-2 at Kasarani. The win against a team on their best run this season with two back-to-back victories will magnify the problems coach Francis Kimanzi has to deal with to turn his side into title challengers. “We have been playing well without getting results.

To compete at the top end, we must try and win even when we are not playing well. I hope this victory will be the beginning of a consistent run that can drive us forward,” he said. Kevin Kimani opened the scoring for Mathare in the fourth minute, turning in Chrispin Oduor’s cross but the visitors struck back 10 minutes later through Vincent Ngesa. Clifford Alwanga’s two goals on either side of the break ensured Kimanzi’s men moved into the top four with 38 points though those hopes were left hanging in the balance when Kevin Juma reduced the deficit to one goal with eight minutes to play.

Uinzi Stars moved into the top eight after a 2-0 win away at Western Stima with ‘Golden Boot chasing Enosh Ochieng on the score-sheet on either side of the half-time break. Zoo Kericho moved out of the bottom two where they were replaced by their victims yesterday, Vihiga United whom they beat 1-0.

Zoo have 20 points like Vihiga but a superior goal difference. Though they remain bottom Mt. Kenya United picked up a morale-boosting 4-3 victory over Chemelil Sugar to end a sorry run of five consecutive defeats.

Their tally now stands at 15 points. With the defeat, Chemelil remain very much in the crosshairs of relegation.