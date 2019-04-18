Bandari move top of the log after drowning KCB

In Summary

•Though they have played four more games, the win over the bankers—their fourth in a row—moved them a point clear of defending champions Gor Mahia 

•Slum Boys ended a run of four matches without victory by beating Nzoia Sugar 3-2 at Kasarani

Thomas Wainaina of Nzoia shields James Kinyanjui of Mathare during their KPL match yesterday.
Thomas Wainaina of Nzoia shields James Kinyanjui of Mathare during their KPL match yesterday.
Image: OLIVER MORGAN

Bandari moved to the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings after seeing off free-falling KCB yesterday, thanks to a goal in each half from Yemi Mwana that gave them a 2-1 victory.

Though they have played four more games, the win over the bankers—their fourth in a row—moved them a point clear of defending champions Gor Mahia and Sofapaka both of whom have 44 points with Batoto Ba Mungu facing a tough test to their championship credentials when they host Kariobangi Sharks today.

The three points were not the end of the good news for Bandari who welcomed back burly striker Wycliffe Ochomo after nearly three months out with an injury. The presence of the dockers at the top of the standings will leave Mathare United wondering what could have been for their aspirations had they been more consistent.

Yesterday, the Slum Boys ended a run of four matches without victory by beating Nzoia Sugar 3-2 at Kasarani. The win against a team on their best run this season with two back-to-back victories will magnify the problems coach Francis Kimanzi has to deal with to turn his side into title challengers. “We have been playing well without getting results.

To compete at the top end, we must try and win even when we are not playing well. I hope this victory will be the beginning of a consistent run that can drive us forward,” he said. Kevin Kimani opened the scoring for Mathare in the fourth minute, turning in Chrispin Oduor’s cross but the visitors struck back 10 minutes later through Vincent Ngesa. Clifford Alwanga’s two goals on either side of the break ensured Kimanzi’s men moved into the top four with 38 points though those hopes were left hanging in the balance when Kevin Juma reduced the deficit to one goal with eight minutes to play.

Uinzi Stars moved into the top eight after a 2-0 win away at Western Stima with ‘Golden Boot chasing Enosh Ochieng on the score-sheet on either side of the half-time break. Zoo Kericho moved out of the bottom two where they were replaced by their victims yesterday, Vihiga United whom they beat 1-0.

Zoo have 20 points like Vihiga but a superior goal difference. Though they remain bottom Mt. Kenya United picked up a morale-boosting 4-3 victory over Chemelil Sugar to end a sorry run of five consecutive defeats.

Their tally now stands at 15 points. With the defeat, Chemelil remain very much in the crosshairs of relegation.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY FRANCIS WADEGU
Football
18 April 2019 - 05:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Spurs silence doubters on a night not to be forgotten
    3h ago Sports

  2. All-Stars Kisumu target to win six of the remaining 12 ...
    3h ago Sports

  3. Lugonzo to miss London and Paris Sevens tournaments
    6h ago Sports

  4. Kenya seeks technical assistance ahead of Junior World ...
    6h ago Sports

  5. Wazito coach impressed as side go joint top after Bidco win
    6h ago Football

Latest Videos