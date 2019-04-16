Gor Officials evasive after shambolic preps for Caf Confederation Cup return leg against Berkane

There will inevitably be a smoke and mirror inquest by club officials on exactly why Gor Mahia were on the receiving end of a 7-1 aggregate mauling by RS Berkane to put the Kenyan champions out of their Caf Confederation Cup misery.

But the ramifications of the utter shambles that ultimately led to their 5-1 second leg thrashing in Morocco on Sunday night will extend well into the league campaign.

While regular transit travellers averred that it is common for passengers to sleep in airport terminals, pictures of all people Francis Kahata sleeping on the floor like a homeless person and not the talismanic play maker and Harambee Stars international was to say the least heart wrenching.

The matter was not helped by club official treasurer Sally Bolo spewing forth conspiracy theories that the players were themselves sharing the photos to gain public sympathy.

“I too was at the airport terminal on transit, so why did I not go sleep on the floor. Those are stage managed pictures. I am tired of needless whining,” posted Bolo as the team was in transit to Morocco.

It’s that kind of indifference to concerns by club supporters that have riled the Green Army and allegedly drawn a wedge between club officials. Yesterday, Gor chief executive officer, Lodwick Aduda did want to be drawn on dissecting the club’s preparations for the tie and the subsequent performance, citing collective responsibility among the club’s executive.

“You saw the performance but I can not point out what the problem was as it will be akin to shooting myself in the foot. Remember, I am part of the management responsible for the affairs of the club,” an evasive Aduda remarked.

Despite all the negativity surrounding the Morocco trip, coach Hassan Oktay will be pleased by the gallant effort of his players who even equalised midway through the first half through Lawrence Juma who is fast becoming an indispensable part of the squad.

Despite conceding five times, Peter Odhiambo still made some top draw saves that are becoming part of his repertoire. K’Ogalo have little time to rest as they will be away in Kakamega on Thursday to face Homeboyz as they look to hold onto their league title. They remain top on goal difference after Sofapaka’s late penalty against KCB also brought them to 44 points.