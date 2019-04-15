Sancho sets new Bundesliga goal-scoring record

Sancho shines

•The 19-year-old hit a first-time half-volley from Mario Gotze’s cross to put them ahead in the 17th minute on Saturday

•Dortmund, eager to make amends for last week’s 5-0 demolition by Bayern

Jadon Sancho scored twice to become the youngest player ever to score 11 Bundesliga goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz.

The 19-year-old hit a first-time half-volley from Mario Gotze’s cross to put them ahead in the 17th minute on Saturday. Sancho, lined with a summer move to Manchester United, made it 2-0 seven minutes later with a deflected strike.

Robin Quaison gave Mainz a lifeline by scoring in the 83rd minute and Dortmund were thankful for a triple save from goalkeeper Roman Burki to secure the victory.

 

Dortmund, eager to make amends for last week’s 5-0 demolition by Bayern, put in a whirlwind start and Mainz almost scored an own goal when Danny Latza deflected a Mario Goetze cutback onto the post in the sixth minute.

Jacob Bruun Larsen twice came close before Goetze tried it again in the 17th minute and found England international Sancho at the far post who drilled in for the lead.

The 19-year-old doubled the score in similar fashion in the 24th minute, firing in a Thomas Delaney assist for his 10th goal of the campaign. Instead of scoring again, the hosts slackened after the break, allowing Mainz, who had hit the post on the stroke of halftime, to come forward.

The visitors hit the woodwork again with Karim Onisiwo in the 63rd minute and cut the deficit with Robin Quaison’s deserved goal in the 83rd before Dortmund keeper Roman Buerki made a triple point-blank save in the 87th to protect Dortmund’s three points.

