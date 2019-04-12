Bale not in Real’s plans for next season as Zidane prepares for an overhaul

Gareth Bale will become part of a mass summer overhaul at Real Madrid this summer, which will see £430m worth of star names leave.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Welshman has been told to pick his club for next season after learning he is not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans. The club’s sporting director Jose Angel Sanchez reportedly met with Bale’s agents, Jonathan Barnett and Luis Alonso, on Monday to discuss the winger’s future.

During that meeting, both Barnett and Alonso were told of Real’s plans to sell Bale, 29, but Sanchez thanked them for remaining committed to the cause despite recent boos and jeers aimed at the player from the Bernabeu faithful. It is understood, however, that one stumbling block with regards to Bale’s exit is his salary expectations —pricing many clubs out of the equation.

Bayern Munich are set for their own summer revolution in a bid to bolster their squad to what it once was, while Manchester United are also believed to be interested in Bale’s services. This summer is set to be the biggest in recent memory for Los Blancos, with a host of superstars heading for the exit plus, undoubtedly, a few key arrivals.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard remains Zidane’s main target and he hopes to build the team around the Belgian over the coming years. Should the 28-year-old leave Stamford Bridge it will almost certainly cause a domino effect within Europe’s top clubs.