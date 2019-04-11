Out of sorts Stima and Sharks seek redemption

Western Stima and Kariobangi Sharks, who set a searing pace at the start of the campaign, have all but run out of steam just over half-way through into this SportPesa Premier League marathon.

Today, they clash looking to salvage some respectability and perhaps launch a stronger finish to the season just like they had started. Neither has tasted victory in the league in their last four outings something that Sharks’ midfield star Patilla Omoto is not happy about.

“Our results recently have been disheartening but in the last two games against Bandari and Gor, our performances have been better but the outcomes both times disappointing.

“We have to make it count when we are dominating games and I believe it’s something we have worked and maybe with a little more luck, we will get a victory against Stima,” said the Sharks skipper.

The return to form of reigning KPL best player Eric Kapaito will give William Muluya’s side confidence that things may be about to turn the corner for them. “Goals are the only things that win matches and the more we have all our proven goal scorers available, our chances of winning increases and Kapaito is one such player for us,” added Sharks’ Eric Juma.

Stima are winless in the last five matches with 25 points and are now just eight points above the drop zone with a dozen games left to play. Wesley Kemboi, Charles Ojwang, Kennedy Agogo and Fred Shimonyo are the veterans in the club who have carried them for most of the campaign but for them to avoid the ignominy of returning straight back to the second tier league, they must punch above their weight.

“It’s important for all of us to contribute in getting results. We work together as a team and must take responsibility for the results we get. We have trained well this week and we hope to get a win against a difficult opponent,” Ojwang, the midfield enforcer said yesterday.

Victory for eighth-placed Sharks will lift them as high as sixth place depending on the outcomes of yesterday’s matches with Stima aiming to be in the top ten by days end.