Nzoia coach Sifuma keeps faith with squad that beat Mt. Kenya

Nzoia Sugar coach Vincent Sifuma has vowed to stick with the line-up which saw off Mt. Kenya United 6-1 last weekend when they play Vihiga United today in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Sudi Stadium.

Nzoia will be seeking their eighth win of the season and Sifuma will count on the team that thrashed United to deliver against the relegation candidates who lost 3-0 at home to KCB.

The playing unit was outstanding throughout the match against Nzoia United and Sifuma wants them to replicate the same in today’s match as well as capitalise on the home advantage.

“I can confirm I will stick with the starting team which played Mt. Kenya United last Sunday. They played well and they know what we have agreed and what to do in today’s match. I am glad they played according to my instructions and I am hoping they will deliver in today’s match. It’s yet another opportunity to play at home and we have to make it count and grab the three points. We have to build on the win and take each match at a time for us to be able to achieve a respectable finish.”

Nzoia are ranked 12th with 25 points—five ahead of their matchday opponents who are 15th.

Meanwhile, 11-time champions Tusker will begin life without their skipper Hashim Sempala who decamped to Gor Mahia when they play returnees KCB today at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Frustrations and impatience are slowly piling up at the Ruaraka-based club which has savoured victory once in nine matches and today, coach Robert Matano will look to unleash his dreaded artillery and down the on-form bankers hence arrest his poor run.

Matano, who heavily recruited largely youthful players with a blend of a few experienced players, will have to squeeze a win at all means and narrow the gap between him and the top three teams.

Tusker are ranked sixth with 31 points,13 behind league leaders Gor Mahia. On the other hand, KCB will be eyeing to extend their rich vein of form and move three places high should they floor Tusker.

The Frank Ouna coached club sits ninth on the table with 29 points. In another fixture set for the day, returnees Western Stima will be seeking to end their eight matches winless streak when they host Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi Stadium Kisumu. Stima, who began the season firing from all cylinders, have faded to 13th with 25 points while Sharks are eighth with 30 points.