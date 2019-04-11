Baraza furious after sharing spoils with Ulinzi

Sofapaka coach John Baraza yesterday expressed displeasure with his players for failing to narrow the gap between them and SportPesa Premier League leaders Gor Mahia to a point after playing Ulinzi Stars to a barren draw at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Baraza fumed at his players for squandering yet another chance to pile more pressure on the defending champions who are three points ahead of them and are set to widen the gap to nine points should they emerge victorious in their two matches in hand.

Sofapaka, who were trailing Gor by seven points a week ago, had the happenstance to slice the gap to four points in their last week midweek clash but were held to a one- all draw by Vihiga United before registering a 2-0 win over Zoo Kericho last weekend to move to four points within the reach of Gor.

Yesterday, the 2009 champions produced another lacklustre performance in front of the goal, leaving Baraza furious with his players for letting the chance slip through their fingers as well as throwing their title hopes in jeopardy. He also pointed at fatigue for their below-par display.

“I am disappointed we have wasted the chance to catch up with Gor considering we are the closest challengers. I really wanted to catch up and pile more pressure on them but we have ended up sharing spoils and I am not happy with the result. We played away to Zoo over the weekend and I think fatigue within the players worked against us. Ulinzi played well as they wanted to recover from their 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards but we did not make good use of our chances.”

The youthful coach singled out his goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana for praise as the Burundian denied Ulinzi forwards throughout the game to earn the man of the match recognition.

At the Moi Stadium Kasarani, visitors Sony Sugar bagged the maximum points after downing Mathare United 2-1.

Daniel Otieno gave the Sugarmen the lead in the 27th minute but Klinsmann Omulanga drew Mathare level in the 31st minute. Enoch Agenda netted the match-winning goal for Sony in the 34th minute. Chemelil Sugar played Posta Rangers to a barren draw at the Chemelil Sports Complex.