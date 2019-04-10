Sempala switches from yellow to green, as Were returns to the den on transfer deadline.

Gor Mahia yesterday completed the signing of midfielder Hashim Sempala hours before the KPL mid season transfer , Monday midnight deadline.

The Ugandan international had been in talks with KO’gallo over a possible move for the last two weeks, and finally put pen to paper on a two year deal.

The combative defensive midfielder, will fight for a starting berth with Kenneth Wendo, Boniface Omondi and Cecidy Okeyo.

The Ugandan international who was promoted to captain Tusker this season, had not played for the club in the last one month, despite recovering from a minor injury.

Tusker insiders say Sempala was benched after falling out head coach Robert Matano, after he questioned poor team fielding that had seen them win only one out of six matches.

“Gor is a soccer giant and joining them is a big step in my career, I’ll give my best to help win titles. Sais Sempala

The 24 year old joined the brewers from Uganda’s Bul FC in June 2016 signing a 3 year deal, and won the historic double of a league GOtv cup in his maiden season.

He joins the long list of Ugandans who have previously played for KO’gallo, others being Khalid Aucho, Geoffrey Kizito, Danny Ssernkuma and Godffrey Walusimbi .

“Hashim’s playing style suits our system , and bringing him on board gives us more depth in the midfield, which is a plus” said Gor assistant coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno .

Another big late rush signing saw Kenya international Paul Were return to AFC Leopards for a second stint, having left for SPL side Amzulu in 2014, after winning the GOtv cup with Ingwe.

He signs from Greek side Trikala F.C on short term but has an option of extending his stay. He joins fellow international David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and Shami Kibwana who is on loan from KCB. Inge also signed. Mount Kenya United winger Boniface Mukhekhe

Meanwhile, unattached former Tusker captain Eugene Asike returned to the Ruaraka outfit, while Ulinzi signed Kariobangi Sharks winger Moses Mwangi. KPL and NSL sides bolstered their sides as the season enters the business end, with little activity witnessed in the short period compared to last season.