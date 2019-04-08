Kean still has improvements to make, says Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri claims Moise Kean can still “improve mentally” despite stepping off the bench to score in the 2-1 win against AC Milan.

Kean was subjected to racist abuse by Cagliari fans on Tuesday but his 84th-minute effort on Saturday helped Juventus edge closer to their eighth successive Serie A title.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Allegri said of the 19-year-old forward: “He is doing very well, but let’s leave him to be calm.

“He needed to stay at Juventus to grow technically, train and play with the champions, but he can also improve mentally.”

Krzysztof Piatek gave Milan the lead, becoming the league’s joint-top goalscorer, before a penalty from Paulo Dybala levelled the scores after an hour.

Kean’s late intervention means Juventus are 21 points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Napoli having just eight games left.

Meanwhile, AS Roma captain Daniele De Rossi put them back in the hunt for a Champions League place when his goal earned Claudio Ranieri's side a 1-0 win at Sampdoria.

An even contest was heading towards a goalless draw until Aleksandar Kolarov's outswinging corner was headed towards goal by Patrik Schick, goalkeeper Emil Audero saved but the ball bounced off De Rossi and into the goal.

Roma, who again left out-of-sorts goalkeeper Robin Olsen on the bench, had to wait nearly two minutes before the VAR system confirmed that De Rossi was onside.

Roma's second win in five games under new coach Claudio Ranieri lifted them to sixth with 51 points from 31 games, one behind fourth-placed AC Milan who lost 1-0 at Juventus earlier on Saturday. The top four qualify for the Champions League.

De Rossi's performance earned glowing praise from Ranieri.

"Daniele is the heart and soul of this team. The captain," he said. "He gets himself and others fired up. He's a leader and I need leaders and people who care about this club. They all follow his example and that's important for me, for Roma and for the club."