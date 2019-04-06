Warnock considers Cardiff exit even if they avoid relegation

Neil Warnock is considering quitting Cardiff City at the end of the season, regardless of whether they escape relegation and remain in the Premier League.

Sources close to the Cardiff dressing room say several players believe their boss, whose contract is not due to expire until 2020, is set to leave.

Warnock has given Cardiff a fighting chance of survival this season, despite bookmakers tipping the Welsh club to drop back down to the Championship.

He helped the team through an incredibly difficult period when their £15million January signing Emiliano Sala tragically lost his life in a plane crash.

Cardiff are now battling to avoid becoming the third and final club to have relegation from the Premier League confirmed, following Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

The Bluebirds currently sit five points from safety and are chiefly in competition with Burnley, Southampton and Brighton. It was after the Sala tragedy in January that Warnock admitted he considered quitting football. At the time, he said it left him ‘shattered’ and described it as the ‘most difficult week’ of his career.

Should he leave Cardiff once this season is over, it remains to be seen whether the 70-year-old would retire from football altogether.