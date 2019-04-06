United to ‘begin talks’ with Pogba over new £500,000-per-week deal

Manchester United are ready to ‘begin talks’ over a new deal with Paul Pogba, but the star midfielder is demanding an astronomical £500,000-per-week.

With Real Madrid circling for the World Cup winner, United are desperate to lock down the Frenchman with a new long term contract.

And he wants to become the club’s highest paid player, matching Alexis Sanchez on half a million every week, according to the Sun.

Compatriot Zinedine Zidane has publicly spoken of his admiration for Pogba, fanning the flames of recent speculation over a move to the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has looked a player transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United are desperate to keep him. There are two years left on Pogba’s contract, but the club can extend that deal by an additional season.

It is understood that United are willing to offer a three-year extension with improved terms that would keep him at OldTrafford until 2024.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are continuing their pursuit of David De Gea and have reportedly vowed to match his wage demands. De Gea’s contract at Manchester United expires next summer and the two caps are currently at an impasse in talks over a new deal.

United are willing to increase his wages but De Gea wants to be made the best paid player at the club, something that is proving to be a stumbling block.

According to The Independent, PSG are planning to make a swoop for the goalkeeper and are prepared to meet his £350,000-a-week demands.

The Ligue 1 giants have made signing a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon a priority over the next year and have identified De Gea as their No 1 target.

The Spaniard is keen to remain at Old Trafford following their turn around in fortunes this season, led by the new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, his team-mate and compatriot Ander Herrera, whose deal runs out at the end of the season, is much keener on moving to the French capital. United are also struggling to agree terms with the midfielder and PSG have emerged as the favourites to sign him in the summer should he become a free agent.