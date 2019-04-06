Soldiers seek to tame resurgent Leopards at Afraha

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso is optimistic of shooting down AFC Leopards at Afraha Stadium tomorrow as the chase for SportPesa Premier League points hots up this weekend.

The clash, which brings together with 16 league titles between them, will be crucial for both teams but Nyangweso remains confident his side will carry the day.

Ulinzi will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways following their 1-0 midweek loss to Kakamega Homeboyz while Leopards will be seeking their seventh win of the season.

Nyangweso will be without the dependable overlapping left back Oliver Ruto. Ulinzi are 10th on the standings with 25 points while Ingwe are 12th with 23 points with 30.

“It's going to be a tough match as we come up against a tough opponent but we are prepared to shoot them down. We have to recover from the loss to Homeboyz by making good use of our chances and maintaining maximum concentration until the final whistle," said Nyangweso.

"Once again, we will have to do without the services of Oliver Ruto who has been out for a while but I will use the players available to achieve our target for the match.”

Today, Mathare United confront Tusker at Afraha Stadium seeking a return to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to KCB in their previous. Mathare are ranked fourth with 34 points while Tusker, who played Western Stima to a one-all draw in their last match are sixth with 30 points.

On Sunday, Sofapaka will be out to reduce their gap between them and leaders Gor Mahia to four when they travel to play Zoo Kericho at the Kericho Green Stadium. Sofapaka who are second with 37 points trail the league leaders by seven points.

Bandari host Kariobangi Sharks at Mbaraki Stadium looking to keep pace with the top two, whom they trail by eight and seven points respectively.

Bandari are third with 36 points while Sharks are seventh with 30 points.

A resurgent Kakamega Homeboyz will hope to continue with their upward trend when they play Chemelil Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium. Under Nicholas Muyoti, Homeboyz have risen to fifth on the log with 30 points, four behind Mathare United, who are fourth. Chemelil on the other hand out will on a mission to redeem themselves from a 2-0 loss to AFC Leopards.

Mt Kenya United will hope to end their five-match winless streak when they host Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. The cash-strapped outfit have 12 points while the millers are 13th with 22 points. The match will be preceded by a clash between Posta Rangers who play Sony Sugar.

KCB will be without their mercurial forward Chrispinus Onyango when they accost Vihiga United at Bukhungu Stadium. Onyango will sit out of the match after accumulating five yellow cards and one red.