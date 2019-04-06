Amira seek to go top of women's league

Amira Sailors coach Thomas Muchemi has urged his players to capitalise on each and every chance created when they play Kenyatta University Titans in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League match at City Park tomorrow.

Amira will be gunning to make their way to the joint top of the log when they tackle the league returnees and the tactician has challenged his girls to prove they can battle for the title.

Having begun the season on an arguably positive note after holding record champions Telkom to a barren draw, Muchemi is looking to build on the confidence drawn from the match to punch their way to the summit.

Muchemi, who doubles up as Greensharks holding midfielder, is glad he has no injury concerns on his side and has predicted a tough match courtesy of Titan’s pace.

“It’s going to be a tough match but we have to make each and every chance created count. We wasted clear chances against Telkom and we have since rectified that and I am hoping the girls will be able to express themselves freely on the pitch. We have to put the result beyond reach in the early stages of the match.”

A win for Amira will see them take their tally to four same as Telkom, who are out of action this weekend. Today, Sliders will be scratching for their first win of the season when they face debutants Lakers in Kisumu. Sliders have drawn and lost once in the two fixtures played so far this season.

In the men’s tie, Western Jaguars begin their weekend double against Parklands today before wrapping up with a clash against Sikh Union tomorrow. Should the Kakamega based outfit seal the six points this weekend, they will scale to the top of the men’s log with nine points. Greensharks take on USIU-A Msahujaa tomorrow.