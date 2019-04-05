Sofapaka's Baraza insists they have what it takes to challenge champions Gor

Sofapaka coach John Baraza has asserted that his team is in the race for the SportPesa Premier League title despite falling seven points behind league leaders Gor Mahia.

Sofapaka fizzled in their quest to slice the gap to five yesterday after labouring for a one-all draw against relegation threatened Vihiga United at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

However, Baraza is not moved by the gap as he anticipates K’Ogalo to falter along the way and Sofapaka will have a chance to pounce. Baraza insisted that it was too early to write them off as they have the capacity to challenge the defending champions, who could widen the gap to 10 should they win their game inhand. Sofapaka have played 20 matches while Gor have played 19.

“It’s too early to write us off just because we shared spoils with Vihiga and we are seven points behind Gor Mahia. It is possible to close in on them and surpass them. This is football and no one knows how they will perform in their next match,” insisted Baraza.

The 2009 league champions enjoyed a 1-0 lead for long spells but conceded barely ten minutes into the final whistle leaving Baraza to rue a lapse in concentration in his rearguard.

“Lack in concentration allowed Vihiga to squeeze the equaliser at a crucial stage of the match and this is something we have to work on before our next match against Zoo Kericho,” added Baraza.

While Baraza was livid with his charges for failing to hold onto their lead, his Vihiga United counterpart, Mike Mururi was delighted with the point gained. He remained hopeful of escaping relegation.

“We came for early goals and the three points, which did not materialise, but I am happy with the point gained from a very tough match. We have an important game on Sunday against KCB at home and we have to fight for the three points to allow us rise to a safer place. I am not worried of relegation for I am sure we will be able to keep our top flight status,” said Mururi.

Stephen Waruru gave Sofapaka the lead in the 54th minute but Christopher Masinza levelled for Vihiga in the 82nd minute.

Earlier, on at the same venue, Kariobangi Sharks failed to arrest their recent poor form as they were held to a one-all draw by Zoo Kericho. Erick Kapaito was on target for Sharks in the 20th minute while Kevin Omondi replied for Zoo on the hour mark.