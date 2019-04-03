Wazito coach warns charges as they seek to widen gap at the top

Wazito coach Fred Ambani has called on his charges to keep the focus as they seek to open a five-point gap at the top of the National Super League standings.

Wazito face Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo this afternoon with the two teams the favourites to clinch the two automatic promotion slots. Ambani has cautioned against succumbing to the pressure of keeping their top spot but should instead focus on getting maximum points off the second-placed tax-men.

“I have told my players not to panic just because we are playing Ushuru. It is just like any other match and we will approach it with our eyes set on nothing short of the three points. We know it’s going to be tough but we have to relax and play according to our plan,” said Ambani.

Ushuru are winless in the last two matches having played Kibera Black Stars to a two-all draw before succumbing 3-1 to Green Commandos in their previous outing.

Thika Sub-County Stadium will also be of great significance as it hosts relegation dogfight double-header.

Home side Thika United welcome Green Commandos in the first match. Thika, who are three points off the red line, will hope to use the home advantage and give the students — second from bottom — some football lessons as they seek to nullify the threat of relegation. The match will pave way for a clash between ninth-placed Bidco United and Kangemi All Stars, who are bottom of the table with 12 points.

Administration Police will be gunning to take their points tally to 40 when they confront Fortune Sacco at Camp Toyoyo. AP have 37 points to rank sixth and a win against the league newbies, 11th with 29 points, will see them leapfrog Talanta.

Kisumu All Stars have their sights trained on the second spot when they face Nairobi City Stars, who begin life without head coach Jimmy Kintu, at the Moi Stadium Kisumu.

Kisumu, fourth with 46 points will move to second should Ushuru and third-ranked Nairobi Stima fall to Wazito and Kenya Police respectively.

Debutants Eldoret Youth host Migori Youth while St Joseph Youth tackle Coast Stima at Afraha Stadium. FC Talanta will be hoping to end their five-match winless run when they entertain Modern Coast Rangers at Camp Toyoyo. Shabana take on Kibera Black Stars at the Gusii Stadium.