Mt Kenya coach wants players to put financial woes behind them in Bandari clash

Mt Kenya United coach Melis Medo has called upon his players to rise above their financial woes and end their four-match winless streak when they take on Bandari at the Mbaraki Stadium today.

Medo has linked the poor run their five month salary and allowances delay but the United States coach has implored his playing unit to put behind these tribulations behind them as they fight in what looks like a losing battle against relegation.

“Honestly, the motivation levels in my players have sunk to regrettable lows for they have gone for five months without pay. Finances have been our major undoing but we have to put these ordeal behind us and bounce back to winning ways. I am pleased with the quality of players at my disposal but lack of motivation is clearly hampering their progress and that of the team. We know it’s going to be tough since Bandari haven’t being doing good but we will give our best,” said Medo.

Bandari will heavily count on home advantage to halt their five-match winless streak which has seen their league ambitions fall into jeopardy. They are currently ranked fourth with 33 points, eight behind leaders Gor Mahia.

Kakamega Homeboyz will look to replicate their recent superb performance when they play Ulinzi Stars at the Bukhungu Stadium. Homeboyz have recorded back-to-back wins against Mathare United and Bandari to rise to eighth with 27 points. Nicholas Muyoti’s side host a soldiers team who are ninth with 25 points. Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso will be seeking his second win with the club after beginning his third stint with a 2-1 win over Sony Sugar in their previous match.

Second place will be at stake for Mathare United when they entertain KCB at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. Mathare downed Posta Rangers 3-1 in their previous match to move to third with 34 points, seven behind Gor and a win today will move to second overtaking Sofapaka, who have 36 points. The bankers, who are 11th with 23 points will be scratching to bounce back to winning ways after playing Western Stima to a one-all draw in their last match.

11-time champions Tusker will be on a mission to redeem themselves from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Chemelil Sugar when they play Western Stima in another match planned for Machakos. Tusker have blown hot and cold recently, recording just a win in their last matches, a result which has seen them land in fifth place on the table with 29 points. Stima are 10th with 24 points.