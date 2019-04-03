Kenya U17 held by Uganda in friendly match

The Kenya national U17 team played out a 0-0 draw with their Ugandan counterparts in a friendly match played yesterday at the Utalii Grounds.

Kenya are preparing for the upcoming Union of North African Football Federations (UNAF) U18 Tournament set for between April 6 and 10 in Egypt.

The Kenya U17 team coach Michael Amenga noted that the match was important for him to gauge his squad ahead of their departure to Egypt.

“This was one of the toughest matches we have played, which is we good, as we are in for a tougher challenge in Egypt. I now have a clear picture of my final squad and I am confident that those who will make it to the team will give a good account of themselves,” said Amenga.

The team jets out for Alexandria, Egypt tomorrow for the four-nation tournament. Kenya will be up against hosts Egypt, Morocco and Algeria. Uganda, meanwhile, will be taking part in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.