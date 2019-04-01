Zidane fuels speculation linking Real with United star

Zinedine Zidane has warmly welcomed the interest expressed by Paul Pogba in moving to Real Madrid this summer after it was revealed the player’s agent has offered him to the club.

“I like Pogba a lot,” said Zidane, who earlier this month began his second spell as Real coach. ‘That is not something new. I know him personally, he’s different and he gives you something different that very few players can offer."

Zidane and Pogba share much in common as footballers: both are central midfielders who have won the World Cup with France, Pogba scoring in the final last summer. “If when his experience at United is over and he wants to come why would he not come to Madrid?” Zidane said.

Reports in the Spanish newspaper Marca on Saturday said that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has had two telephone conversations with Real since Zidane returned to the club. The Frenchman’s return as Madrid coach could override previous hostilities between Raiola and the Madrid club’s president, Florentino Perez, who would leave negotiations to his right-hand man, director general Jose Angel Sanchez.

Manchester United’s asking price for Pogba could be a huge obstacle for the Spanish giants because Pogba will still have two years left on his contract at the end of the season.

Pogba cost a then-transfer world record £94million when United bought him from Juventus in 2016. But Real Madrid believe they could use one of their own players in a part-exchange deal to bring the price down. In the past, United have shown interest in Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Raphael Varane. Their interest in the latter two remains.

Zidane was surprisingly frank about Pogba when asked about him on Saturday, saying that Pogba ‘has always said that after Manchester United he has always liked Madrid, and that even more so Madrid plus Zidane’. Zidane said: “He is a midfielder who is capable of defending and attacking, he knows how to do everything on the pitch.”