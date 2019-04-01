EPL the best league in the world but the worst officials, says Cardiff boss

“It’s not our fault an official can’t see that, it is the most obvious offside I have ever seen or the most certain penalty I have ever seen. What goes through my mind? Is it payback time for me over the years?

“The lads are flat. Flat as a witch’s whatever. If my players feel like they look in the dressing room, that’s the end of our season. But how many times have we bounced back this season?

Warnock also revealed the referee’s assessor Clive Whitehead rebuked him for his foul-mouthed tirades towards the fourth official Andre Marriner on the touchline.

Warnock said: “The assessor was talking about the passion, talking to the fourth official... the game is passion! I’m 70 bloody years old. If you’re not passionate when you see such an injustice, going against the lads who have battled and fought...Come on... it’s the bloody Premier League, the best league in the world.”

At the full-time whistle, Warnock ordered his players away from the officials and then the manager engaged in a bizarre extended stare-off with the referee and his assistants before they walked off the pitch.

Warnock said: “I have to give my wife the same amount of fines I give the FA, and I didn’t want to fill their coffers. I couldn’t go until they moved. They didn’t seem to want to leave the pitch. He’s a good referee, Pawson. I don’t know what Mike Riley [General Manager of the Professional Game Match Officials] does with his linesmen, but if you can’t see something straight across from you... I listened to what the officials said. They’re all honest guys, aren’t they?

“They’re as disappointed as me. But it doesn’t have the same effect on them as it does me. We’d have been two points behind the others if we’d beaten Chelsea. He’s saying Willian blocked his view [for Azpilicueta’s goal], but it wasn’t a six inches one. Either side, you should have been able to see he’s two yards offside.”

Both Warnock and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri played down the scenes where they appeared to squabble on the touchline.

Warnock said: “Maurizio was moaning about a bloody throw-in. I said: ‘Do you not know he was two yards offside? But he was lovely.”

Sarri added: “He told me about the referee’s decision. I can understand the situation because they are fighting to save themselves.”