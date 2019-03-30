Tusker close Ruaraka base for renovations

As the country’s top two leagues continue to grapple with shortages of suitable venues, Kenyan Premier League side Tusker have closed their Ruaraka venue following the consistent furore over its state.

“Tusker FC wish to inform the media, our fans and the general public that we have shifted our home ground from Ruaraka grounds to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to pave way for renovations to be carried out. We shall update you on the season fixture changes,” said the club on its official site.

The Brewers were the hosts on Wednesday when they outclassed Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 to move up to fifth on the KPL standings. A win today away at Chemelil Sugar will propel Robert Matano’s charges up to fourth on the log. All eyes though will be away in Kisumu’s Moi Stadium, where defending champions Gor Mahia host their recent nemesis Sharks. K’Ogalo walloped Zoo Kericho last time out and will move to the top of the table for the first time this year if they avoid defeat against William Muluya’s charges.

The Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finalists are a point behind Sofapaka with a couple of games in hand. Star striker Dennis Oliech was back to his best on Wednesday, scoring a brace and providing a timely reminder to the national team selectors that he can still be useful to Harambee Stars in June’s African Cup of Nations.

He and Nicholas Kipkirui are proving shrewd buys and should, as widely expected, leading man Jacques Tuyisenge depart, they will provide ample cover. Sharks have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and what seemed like a well-grounded shot at the topflight title has slowly disintegrated.

The mauling at the hands of the brewers was particularly indicative of the malaise they are under. “It’s not the result we expected but we have to put it behind us immediately. We know how difficult it will be to face Gor but we have done well against them recently and we will face them with confidence,” said Geoffrey Shiveka, the no-nonsense defender who will be tasked with keeping the deadly K’Ogalo attack at bay.

Shive and Tom Tera will need to be vigilant against Tuyisenge who will be returning to the starting line up after international duty.