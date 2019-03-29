Nairobi Stima coach confident of returning from the coast with three points

Nairobi Stima coach George Owoko isn’t worried of Modern Coast Rangers’ ball possession nature and the humid conditions at the coast as he leads his side in hunting for three points today at the Serani grounds.

Stima, who are third on the log with 45 points, will be gunning to reduce the gap between them and National Super League leaders Wazito to three points and Owoko is not worried of their opponents’ style of play and the weather conditions which hardly favours visiting teams.

Owoko casts his hopes of electrocuting Rangers owing to experience in his squad and the teamwork spirit which he believes has helped deliver wins in crucial away matches.

“Coast-based teams can easily frustrate you with their ball possession style of play but we have one ambition—to get the three points. They are advantaged to play at home and in conditions which are quite unfavourable to us but we will stick to our plan and fight to achieve our target. I have experienced players and the teamwork is commendable.”

Stima will be boosted with the return of budding creative midfielder Curtis Wekesa, who Owoko confirmed to be available for selection.

Wekesa was part of the national U-23 football team, Emerging Stars who were eliminated in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers but fell in the penultimate qualifying round to Sudan. Owoko is glad the youngster returned on time and will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, second-placed Ushuru will be out to fly to the joint top of the log alongside Wazito when they host Green Commandos at Ruaraka grounds. The taxmen, who have 48 points, will level their tally with that of Wazito should they beat the students who are second from bottom with 12 points. FC Talanta will be looking to end their three-match winless streak when they face Coast Stima at the Mbaraki Stadium.

The Abdalla Juma-coached Talanta have slowed in the race to earn an automatic promotion as they are currently perched sixth with 38 points—four ahead of the power men who are ninth. Bottom-ranked Kangemi All-Stars will count on home advantage and seal the three points when they host Eldoret Youth at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Kangemi, who are under the stewardship of former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa, have gathered 11 points while the league debutants are 14th with 24 points. Fortune Sacco play Thika United at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.