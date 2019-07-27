Murray continues comeback in Washington next week

Andy Murray has opted to continue his comeback from hip surgery by playing more doubles and will team up with his brother, Jamie, at the Citi Open in Washington next week.

The former world number one has been restricted to doubles action since returning to the game following his hip resurfacing operation in January, winning his first tournament back at Queen’s in June before suffering early exits at Eastbourne and Wimbledon.

After his loss at the All England Club, where he also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams, Andy ruled out the prospect of attempting to make a singles return during the American hard court season.

But the 32-year-old will play with his brother in Washington at the tournament which starts on Monday.

“They called us and said Andy really wanted to come back to DC, and wanted to play doubles with his brother,” tournament director Mark Ein told the New York Times.

“We’re putting a real focus on doubles at the event — it’s a terrific piece of the competition and entertainment value for fans — so we were thrilled he wanted to return.”