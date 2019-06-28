Close

BAK polls on today

Jamal exudes confidence as tribunal okays long-awaited elections

The Sports Dispute Tribunal ruled on Tuesday that elections will go on as scheduled

In Summary

•The exercise will be presided over by the IEBC with Sports Registrar Rose Wasike making the list of observers invited

•Rumours have it that Nairobi BAK chairman Kenneth Otieno aka Kentrak, who had shown interest in the post of chairman, has thrown in the towel.

by SAMSON ATEKA
Boxing
28 June 2019 - 05:00
BAK Presidential aspirant Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal (L) with former Kenya international Duncan Kuria “Sugar Ray”.
BAK Presidential aspirant Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal (L) with former Kenya international Duncan Kuria “Sugar Ray”.
Image: ERICK BARASA

The long wait is over and it’s all systems go as Boxing Association of Kenya  (BAK) prepare to finally deliver their on and off elections today at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The Sports Dispute Tribunal ruled on Tuesday that elections will go on as scheduled, saying its the only way to restore sanity in the sport.

The exercise will be presided over by the IEBC with Sports Registrar Rose Wasike making the list of observers invited.

Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal is seeking to unseat interim chairman John Kameta in what is anticipated to restore sanity in the run-up to gigantic global competitions. 

It is not clear whether interim chairman John Kameta is defending his seat but Jamal who has made an extensive countrywide tour to push his “Ndondi Mashinani” initiative, revealed that he is going for the jugular.

Rumours have it that Nairobi BAK chairman Kenneth Otieno aka Kentrak, who had shown interest in the post of chairman, has thrown in the towel.

“We former boxers have suffered immensely under the current regime and I feel our boys and girls need a fresh impetus in their careers,” said Jamal.

Interim secretary general, Isaac Mbote said plans to hold the elections are at an advanced stage. The elections initially scheduled for May 28 were pushed forward by a month following a request by the Registrar of Sports.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SAMSON ATEKA
Boxing
28 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenya, Tanzania to take on each other for survival chances
    18h ago Football

  2. Kenya has a long road ahead to join Africa's elite - Migne
    1d ago Football

  3. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  4. Kipchoge to attempt sub-two hour in Vienna in October
    19h ago Athletics

  5. Torreira insists he will not leave Gunners
    10h ago Athletics

Latest Videos