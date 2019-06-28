Jamal exudes confidence as tribunal okays long-awaited elections

The long wait is over and it’s all systems go as Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) prepare to finally deliver their on and off elections today at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The Sports Dispute Tribunal ruled on Tuesday that elections will go on as scheduled, saying its the only way to restore sanity in the sport.

The exercise will be presided over by the IEBC with Sports Registrar Rose Wasike making the list of observers invited.

Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal is seeking to unseat interim chairman John Kameta in what is anticipated to restore sanity in the run-up to gigantic global competitions.

It is not clear whether interim chairman John Kameta is defending his seat but Jamal who has made an extensive countrywide tour to push his “Ndondi Mashinani” initiative, revealed that he is going for the jugular.

Rumours have it that Nairobi BAK chairman Kenneth Otieno aka Kentrak, who had shown interest in the post of chairman, has thrown in the towel.

“We former boxers have suffered immensely under the current regime and I feel our boys and girls need a fresh impetus in their careers,” said Jamal.

Interim secretary general, Isaac Mbote said plans to hold the elections are at an advanced stage. The elections initially scheduled for May 28 were pushed forward by a month following a request by the Registrar of Sports.